Republicans, Democrats Find Common Ground In Bill To Address Competition From China

Senators are getting ready to pass a bill they can actually agree on: addressing competition from China. The new bill would prop up American tech companies as they compete on the global market against tight competition from Chinese tech firms.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets the latest from NPR’s John Ruwitch.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

