World's Largest Beef Supplier Is The Latest Target In Ransomware Attack

The world’s largest beef producer is coming back online Wednesday after it was hit by a cyber attack.

The company, JBS, is based in Brazil but the attack seems to have been targeted at the company’s operations in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Meg King, director of the Science and Technology Innovation Program at the Wilson Center, about the wider implications.

