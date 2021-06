A new variant of COVID-19 has been discovered in Vietnam. It’s a combination of two previous variants first found in the U.K. and India.

Host Peter O’Dowd learns more about its transmissibility and how effective vaccines are against it with Drew Joseph, a reporter with our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication.

