New Data Shows Tech Jobs Flowing To Texas, Tennessee, Florida
The coronavirus pandemic spurred a migration of tech jobs away from Silicon Valley and into some midsize metros.
New data from Microsoft-owned LinkedIn this week shows the top beneficiary of that trend was Austin, Texas.
Nashville, Tennesee, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida, also saw an influx of tech jobs.
Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Jonathan Levin, Miami bureau chief for Bloomberg News.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
