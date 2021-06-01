© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Biden Visits Tulsa As Jan. 6 Commission Stalls In Congress

Published June 1, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT

President Biden visits Oklahoma Tuesday to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. The president leaves Washington with his agenda stalled in Congress.

Last week, Republicans blocked the formation of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talk with Princeton University professor Julian Zelizer about the historical implications of Tulsa and the failed commission vote.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

