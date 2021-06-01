Biden Visits Tulsa As Jan. 6 Commission Stalls In Congress

President Biden visits Oklahoma Tuesday to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. The president leaves Washington with his agenda stalled in Congress.

Last week, Republicans blocked the formation of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talk with Princeton University professor Julian Zelizer about the historical implications of Tulsa and the failed commission vote.

