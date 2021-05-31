© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Texas House Democrats Kill Voting Restrictions Bill By Walking Out Before Vote Deadline

Published May 31, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT

Ahead of a midnight deadline Sunday night, Texas House Democrats walked out of the chambers to kill a voting restrictions bill. The bill would have restricting voting by mail, limited early voting methods and hours, and given more freedoms to partisan poll watchers.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with state Democratic Rep. Rafael Anchia, chairman of the Mexican-American Legislative Caucus, about Sunday night’s walkout.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

