Texas House Democrats Kill Voting Restrictions Bill By Walking Out Before Vote Deadline

Ahead of a midnight deadline Sunday night, Texas House Democrats walked out of the chambers to kill a voting restrictions bill. The bill would have restricting voting by mail, limited early voting methods and hours, and given more freedoms to partisan poll watchers.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with state Democratic Rep. Rafael Anchia, chairman of the Mexican-American Legislative Caucus, about Sunday night’s walkout.

