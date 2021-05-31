© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
15% Of Americans Believe QAnon Theory, Poll Says

Published May 31, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT
ST PAUL, MN - NOVEMBER 14: A car with a flag endorsing the QAnon drives by as supporters of President Donald Trump gather for a rally outside the Governor's Mansion on November 14, 2020 in St Paul, Minnesota. Thousands have gathered in cities around the country today to contest the results of the election earlier this month. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
The central tenets of the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon are now as popular in the U.S. as some major religions, according to a recent poll by the Public Religion Research Institute.

The nonpartisan nonprofit found that an estimated 15% of Americans believe that the government, media and other entities are controlled by Satan-worshipping pedophiles running a child sex trafficking ring. Another 15% of the more than 5,000 poll respondents said that “true American patriots may have to resort to violence” to save the country.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Robert Jones, CEO of PRRI and author of “White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity” and “The End of White Christian America,” about the results.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

