Week In Washington: Jan. 6 Commission Vote, Infrastructure Negotiations, Floyd Policing Bill

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks to NPR’s Ayesha Rascoe and C-SPAN’s Jesse Holland about Congress’ continued partisan fighting over a bill that would set up an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

And, progress is being made toward negotiations over an infrastructure bill and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

