200-Year-Old Bottle Of Wine Meant For Napoleon Sold At Auction

Published May 28, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A bottle of wine intended for Napoleon was sold at an auction this week. The 200-year-old bottle of Grand Constance was supposed to make its way from South Africa to the island of St. Helena in 1821. Napoleon reportedly had been living there at the time in exile. But he died that year while the grapes were still on the vine. The vintage bottle went for $30,000 at auction in South Africa. Because it was recorked in 2019, the 200-year-old bottle is drinkable. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

