Small Activist Hedge Fund Wins Seats On Exxon Mobile's Board Of Directors

Published May 27, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT

The future of the oil and gas industry shifted dramatically this week when a tiny hedge fund won a hard-fought battle against ExxonMobil.

Engine No. 1, a new activist hedge fund, secured two seats on ExxonMobil’s board of directors Wednesday.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi about what this means for the future of the industry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

