North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed an “uncompromising struggle” against anti-socialist elements at home, according to state media reports on Thursday. It’s seen as a move to fortify his power amid pandemic-related difficulties and U.S.-led economic sanctions.

Host Tonya Mosley talks with Here & Now’s security analyst Jim Walsh.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.