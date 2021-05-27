© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Ithaca, New York, Is Rebuilding Its Police Department

Published May 27, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT
The Ithaca Police Department headquarters in Ithaca, New York. (John Munson/AP)
The Ithaca Police Department headquarters in Ithaca, New York. (John Munson/AP)

Since the murder of George Floyd, calls to defund the police have risen to a roar in some communities. Ithica, New York, has decided to “rebuild the police.”

A plan adopted in March will rename the Ithaca Police Department to something like the “Department of Public Safety” — the official name is still being determined — and will create an unarmed division of officers to deal with non-violent crimes.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Svante Myrick, mayor of Ithaca, about how the changes are going.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now