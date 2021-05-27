© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Experts Say Warmer Climate Will Become New 'Normal'

Published May 27, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT

This month, the temperature averages meteorologists use got an update. It means the warmer climate will — quite literally — become the new “normal,” posing a challenge for forecasters.

Until now, what’s considered “normal” for temperatures was based on data from 1981 to 2010.

NPR’s Jennifer Ludden looks into the concerning update to climate temperatures.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

