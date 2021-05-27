Activist Fund Wins ExxonMobil Board Seats; Emotional Toll In San Jose

The future of the oil and gas industry shifted dramatically this week when an activist hedge fund won against ExxonMobil. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi explains what this means for the industry’s future. And, we hear how residents are coping after the mass shooting in San Jose on Wednesday. Adhiti Bandlamudi lives a few blocks away from where the shooting occurred and joins us. That and more, in hour two of Here & Now‘s May 27, 2021, full broadcast. You can find more at hereandnow.org — and follow us on Twitter, Instagram or join the conversation on Facebook.

