Debt Relief For Black Farmers Faces Backlash From Banks, Other Farmers

Published May 26, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT

Almost $4 billion in debt relief is set to go out to Black farmers and other farmers of color in June, part of President Biden’s coronavirus relief bill.

But the banks that hold those loans say that they will lose profits off of the interest payments, and white farmers have sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the grounds that these payments are racist toward them.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with John Boyd Jr., president of the National Black Farmers Association, about the backlash.

