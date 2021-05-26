© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News 91.3 Wilmington| Classical 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Aviation Experts Concerned About Implications Of Belarus Flight Grounding

Published May 26, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT

The commercial airline industry is concerned about the situation in Belarus. The Eastern European nation grounded a Ryanair flight there Sunday then arrested a prominent opposition journalist and activist onboard.

Aviation experts are concerned about the legality of such a move and the impacts on the industry going forward.

Host Robin Young speaks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now