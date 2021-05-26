© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
After 17 Years Underground, Brood X Cicadas Return For 'Romance In The Treetops'

Published May 26, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT
An adult cicada spotted in Washington, D.C., on May 6, 2021. Trillions of cicadas are about to emerge from 15 states. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
After spending 17 years sucking on tree roots underground, the largest brood of cicadas in the U.S. — Brood X — is out and about. The beady-eyed insects, no bigger than a thumb, are now engaged in a massive mating ritual in treetops across the eastern part of the country.

Here & Now‘s Alexander Tuerk heads out with University of Maryland entomologist Mike Raupp on a cicada safari.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

