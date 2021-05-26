After 17 Years Underground, Brood X Cicadas Return For 'Romance In The Treetops'

After spending 17 years sucking on tree roots underground, the largest brood of cicadas in the U.S. — Brood X — is out and about. The beady-eyed insects, no bigger than a thumb, are now engaged in a massive mating ritual in treetops across the eastern part of the country.

Here & Now‘s Alexander Tuerk heads out with University of Maryland entomologist Mike Raupp on a cicada safari.

