Local Manufacturers Struggle To Sell PPE As Global Supply Chain Is Back In Full Swing

Last year at the height of the pandemic, global supply chains for personal protective equipment fell apart, triggering bidding wars for masks, gloves and hospital gowns. Now overseas factories are back online.

As Connecticut Public Radio’s Patrick Skahill reports, that’s made it difficult for some local manufacturers who adapted to make PPE during the pandemic to keep those parts of their business running.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

