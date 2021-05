Political strategists Bill Press and Alice Stewart join Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd to discuss the latest on the Jan. 6 commission. Democrats want it to solely investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection by pro-Trump supporters, and Republicans want to expand its scope to include leftist political violence.

