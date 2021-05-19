© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Famed Darwin's Arch, In Galapagos, Collapses Due To Erosion

Published May 19, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Things change, species adapt - a bit oversimplified, but it's more or less what Charles Darwin concluded from his research in the Galapagos. The archipelago that inspired his theory proved that point again earlier this week. A natural bridge called Darwin's Arch eroded and collapsed into the sea. Just days later, the landmark already had a new nickname - the Pillars of Evolution. We'll keep you updated as the story evolves and evolves and evolves. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

