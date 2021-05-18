Supreme Court Set To Review Mississippi Abortion Law

In its next term, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in a Mississippi case that bans almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

This is the first time the court will hear an abortion ban case since its landmark decision on Roe v. Wade in 1973. Abortion rights advocates and opponents are both looking at the case as a threat to Roe v. Wade.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Mary Ziegler — legal historian, law professor at Florida State University and author of “Abortion and The Law In America” — about the significance of this case.

