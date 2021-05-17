Investors Target Affordable Housing

Affordable housing across the country is facing an onslaught few saw coming — investors looking to cash in on real estate that was dedicated to people with low incomes.

An investigation by WBUR finds financial firms seek outsized profits for themselves in a federal housing program paid for by taxpayers. Lawmakers say these investors are subverting Congress’s intent for the law and are looking for ways to stop them.

WBUR’s Beth Healy reports.

