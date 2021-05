For the first time in weeks, India’s daily cases dropped below 300,000, continuing a decline as the country battles a ferocious surge of COVID-19.

The good news is tempered by the fact that the country is also dealing with a cyclone.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR’s Lauren Frayer in Mumbai.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.