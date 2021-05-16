Sunday Puzzle: Common Ground

On-air Challenge: I'm going to name two things. You name something they have in common.

Ex. The eye/ A school --> PUPIL

1. A compass/ A sewing kit

2. A typewriter/ A lock

3. An ear/ Panama

4. A dentist/ A sergeant

5. A baseball diamond/ A still-life scene

6. A place setting/ A road

7. A postal worker/ A knight

8. A ship/ A card game

9. Whiskey/ A mathematical theorem

10. A ballot/ A highway patrol officer

11. A tree/ A dog

12. [triple]: A fish/A fish market/A voice lesson

Last week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Jim Dale, of Plano, Texas. Think of a word with six syllables that's spelled with only 11 letters — and the four middle syllables have the same vowel. What word is it?

Challenge answer: Eligibility

Winner: Jack Misiura of Sandy Springs, Ga.

This week's challenge: Name a popular singer — first and last names. Change one letter to a "P" and read the result backward. You'll get what many people do around this singer. Who is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, May 20, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

