MAZ JOBRANI, HOST:

KELLY RILEY: Hi, this is Kelly Riley (ph) calling from Blacksburg, Va.

JOBRANI: Hi, Kelly Riley from Blacksburg, Va. What do you do out there?

RILEY: I - (laughter) I used to be a student. I just graduated from Virginia Tech this morning.

(CROSSTALK)

RILEY: Thank you.

KAREN CHEE: Are you really drunk right now?

JOBRANI: Please say yes.

RILEY: No.

CHEE: OK.

RILEY: Are you?

CHEE: Yes.

JOBRANI: Well, that's great, Kelly. Congratulations. Bill Kurtis is going to read you three news-related limericks with the last word or phrase missing from each. If you can fill in that last word or phrase correctly on two limericks, you're a winner. Here's your first limerick.

BILL KURTIS: This Romania deal is spectacula. Don't worry, old Vlad won't attack you-a (ph). Just skip the whole hassle and get vaxxed at my castle. Get your shot at the home of Count...

RILEY: Dracula.

JOBRANI: Yes.

KURTIS: Dracula it is.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

JOBRANI: Yes, you can now get inoculated at Dracula's castle. I want to immunize your blood - wa ha ha ha.

PETER GROSZ: (Laughter).

JOBRANI: The castle, once occupied by the man who inspired Count Dracula, is offering free puncturing services. Really, Dracula? You think anyone's going to fall for this?

HARI KONDABOLU: (Laughter).

JOBRANI: Reps from the castle confirmed that every weekend in May, walk-in appointments for the COVID vaccine will be available, but they cannot confirm you will walk out.

GROSZ: He's Vlad the Vaccinator, right? Wasn't he Vlad the Impaler?

JOBRANI: Vlad...

(LAUGHTER)

JOBRANI: Here, Kelly, is your next limerick.

KURTIS: We will send in a force that combats our pestilence horde of wild rats. Soon, felines will reach North Avenue Beach. We have set out an army of...

RILEY: Cats?

KURTIS: Cats it is.

JOBRANI: Yes, cats.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

JOBRANI: A Chicago organization is addressing the city's rat problem by releasing a thousand feral cats on the city's streets. But wait. Wouldn't a thousand feral cats also be a problem? Don't worry. That's where the thousand wild dogs come in.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: I love that Chicago - I mean, I haven't lived there in a while. But clearly, they have just flat out given up...

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: ...On running, like, a livable city. I mean, forget all the - you know, the stuff the people usually say about it. But this whole, like, let's just throw a bunch of cats at the rats thing...

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: ...Seems like Mayor Lightfoot is really scraping the bottom of the barrel there.

JOBRANI: OK, Kelly. Here is your last limerick.

KURTIS: It's insane how much money I've got. You should see the new boat that I've bought. Though masts make it proper, I can't land my chopper. So I got a small yacht for my...

RILEY: Yacht?

KURTIS: Yes, good.

JOBRANI: Yes, got a yacht for a yacht.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

RILEY: A yacht for your yacht? OK.

JOBRANI: He got a yacht for a yacht. Jeff Bezos has so much money, he bought a yacht for his yacht. This is totally true. His new yacht is longer than a football field and comes with its own smaller yacht. Yes, we will finally be able to see a baby yacht roaming the open seas with its mother again - nature's healing.

GROSZ: (Laughter).

JOBRANI: Bill, how did Kelly do?

KURTIS: She nailed every single one, so Kelly did great.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

RILEY: (Laughter).

JOBRANI: Kelly, you killed it. Three for three. Congratulations on graduating.

RILEY: Thank you. Go, Hokies (laughter).

JOBRANI: All right, Kelly. Bye. Take care.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DON'T FORGET YOUR OLD SHIPMATE")

