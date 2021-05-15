Graduating? Here's Life Kit's Best Advice For Taking The Next Step
The robes are out, the tassels are swinging, and those mortarboards are thick with glitter glue and the pun du jour — that's right all, it's graduation season.
Graduation is an ending, a goodbye to the safe harbors of senioritis and teachers that know you and your Zoom background. And when so much of the world around you is still covered in question marks, it can be hard to feel excited about change. But remember, graduation is a beginning too — a chance to start fresh as an older, wiser you.
So let's get that new journey started on the right foot! These Life Kit episodes can help you get started.
For high school grads heading to college
For college grads looking for a job
Navigating the big changes that come with graduations
