The Magic Of The Foldscope

The pandemic has opened our eyes, perhaps not in the best of ways, to the invisible world of viruses and other tiny living things all around us. This microscopic world can also hold many wonders, and a team of bioengineers wants to give everyone a glimpse into it with a very affordable microscope made of paper.

Prachi Patel from IEEE Spectrum reminds us of the invention called the Foldscope.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.