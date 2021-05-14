Liz Cheney's Ousting Marks Tumultuous Week In Politics For Republicans

Axios managing editor Margaret Talev and NPR White House correspondent Ayesha Rascoe join Here & Now hosts Tonya Mosley and Peter O’Dowd to discuss House Republican Liz Cheney’s ousting from Republican leadership this week for criticizing former President Donald Trump, as well as efforts to reach a bipartisan compromise on infrastructure spending.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.