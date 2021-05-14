Jon M. Chu: Why Does Representation On Screen Matter?

Part 2 of TED Radio Hour episode The Artist's Voice

With his film Crazy Rich Asians, director Jon M. Chu made his mark on Hollywood — opening doors for Asian American representation on screen. He reflects on how his heritage informs his cinematic work.

About Jon M. Chu

Jon M. Chu is a filmmaker, best known for directing the 2018 hit movie Crazy Rich Asians and the upcoming screen adaptation of In The Heights, starring Lin-Manuel Miranda.

He previously directed multiple projects with musical elements, including Step Up 2: The Streets and Step Up 3D, and the live concert films Justin Bieber: Never Say Never and Justin Bieber's Believe. He also directed episodes of Home Before Dark and Good Trouble for television.

Chu received his bachelors degree from the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts.

