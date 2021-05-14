Arizona Puts DACA Recipients' Access To In-State Tuition On The 2022 Ballot

In 2022, Arizona voters will decide whether or not so-called “Dreamers” — people brought to the U.S. as children illegally, but protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — can access in-state tuition and scholarships.

The measure passed the Republican-controlled legislature and will overturn a 2006 measure that denied immigrants living in the U.S. illegally access to public benefits.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Reyna Montoya, a DACA recipient and founder of the immigrant advocacy group Aliento in Arizona, about the victory.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.