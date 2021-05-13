New Illinois Law Expands How Black History Is Taught In Schools

The new legislation in Illinois requires schools to teach an expanded version of Black history. Lessons should include the period that pre-dates slavery dating back to 3,000 BCE, and the reasons for slavery and the Civil Rights Movement.

Many Black parents and teachers applaud the change but wonder how it will be implemented. Lee Gaines of WILL reports.

