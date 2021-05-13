Biden Signs Cybersecurity Executive Order As Colonial Pipeline Resumes Service

President Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed at strengthening the federal government’s cybersecurity and laying out guidelines for private agencies.

Meanwhile, the Colonial Pipeline resumed service Wednesday night after a ransomware attack took down operations, prompting a run on gas stations in the Southeastern US.

To discuss future vulnerabilities in the U.S., Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Robert Knake, an expert on cybersecurity at the Council on Foreign Relations and the former director for cybersecurity policy at the National Security Council from 2011 to 2015.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

