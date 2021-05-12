Reparations For Linnentown, A Majority Black Neighborhood In Georgia Destroyed By Urban Renewal

In the 1950s and 1960s, neighborhoods of color across the country were often destroyed to make way for new development in American cities. The practice had a name: urban renewal.

Typically people wouldn’t be paid for the property they lost. But now in Athens, Georgia, former residents of a neighborhood erased by urban renewal have won reparations of a sort. Georgia Public Broadcasting’s Grant Blankenship has more.

