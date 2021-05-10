Wounded Veteran Explains Why He Supports Biden's Plan To End The War In Afghanistan

Retired Staff Sgt. Travis Mills lost portions of both arms and legs when a roadside bomb exploded while he and his Army unit were on patrol in Afghanistan in 2012.

He is one of only five quadruple amputees from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to survive their injuries. When he made it home, he founded the Travis Mills Foundation, a non-profit that helps wounded vets.

He’s also speaking out on President Biden’s plan to bring all the troops home. Mill doesn’t regret his sacrifice but he agrees that it’s time for this war to end.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Mills.

