On Wednesday's CoastLine: Queer in the Cape Fear 2 - Is 'don't ask, don't tell' enough?

WHQR | By Rachel Lewis Hilburn
Published May 10, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT
gay wedding cake topper
Stefano Bolognini / Creative Commons
/

On Wednesday's CoastLine, we take another look at what it means to be queer in the Cape Fear. A local pastor talks about life as a gay church leader and his advocacy work in the LGBTQ community. What does acceptance really look like? Is "don't ask, don't tell" enough?

Guest: Rev. John McLaughlin, Senior Pastor, St. Jude’s Metropolitan Community Church;
Board Member, Frank Harr Foundation

