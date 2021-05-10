On Wednesday's CoastLine: Queer in the Cape Fear 2 - Is 'don't ask, don't tell' enough?

On Wednesday's CoastLine, we take another look at what it means to be queer in the Cape Fear. A local pastor talks about life as a gay church leader and his advocacy work in the LGBTQ community. What does acceptance really look like? Is "don't ask, don't tell" enough?

Listen for CoastLine Wednesday at noon on 91.3 FM. Or find the podcast on Spotify, Stitcher, or iTunes. Email us at coastline@whqr.org.

Guest: Rev. John McLaughlin, Senior Pastor, St. Jude’s Metropolitan Community Church;

Board Member, Frank Harr Foundation