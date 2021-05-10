Developing An Early Warning System For Space Junk

On Saturday night, a 10-story Chinese rocket plummeted back to Earth. The rocket debris fell into the Indian Ocean near the Maldives Islands.

The uncontrolled re-entry was reminiscent of a U.S. commercial rocket that rained debris onto parts of Washington state in late March. As the Northwest News Network’s Tom Banse reports, that provided a great opportunity for researchers who are working to develop a space junk warning system.

