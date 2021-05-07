Planning An Outdoor Wedding In The Middle Of Cicada Season

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

If life gives you lemons, make lemonade. And if life gives you cicadas, embrace them. Billions of 17-year cicadas are emerging from New Jersey to Indiana. In Washington, NPR producer Lauren Migaki plans a June outdoor wedding. Rather than flee inside, she and her fiance bought party favors, chocolates the size of your palm, shaped like cicadas. Guests may eat them. Just don't confuse the party favor for the real thing.