New HBO Documentary Dives Into Opioid Crisis

A new HBO documentary called “Crime of the Century” traces the origins of the ongoing opioid epidemic to the unethical practices of U.S. drugmakers.

The documentary comes amid new litigation, as 24 states fight the Sackler family’s attempt to seek immunity for their role in fueling the crisis.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans discusses the documentary and a new “Star Wars” show on Disney+.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.