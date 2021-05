U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with top Ukrainian officials in Kyiv on Thursday to reaffirm the U.S.’s support for the country in the wake of heightened tensions with Russia, fueled by its recent troop buildup near the borders with Ukraine.

