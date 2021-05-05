What Democrats And Republicans Think Of Rep. Liz Cheney, Facebook Banning Trump

Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons and Republican strategist Matt Mackowiak join Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the awkward position Rep. Liz Cheney finds herself in as a GOP leader in the House. She continues to criticize former President Trump for claiming election fraud cost him a second term in the White House.

We also discuss Facebook Oversight Board’s decision that the company was justified in banning Trump after his posts about the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

