A new Mayflower — powered mostly by solar — will travel from Plymouth, England, to Plymouth, Massachusetts, without humans. While some laud the AI ship’s mission to collect data for scientific research, there are questions about the use of the Mayflower name and baggage that comes with it.

Ari Daniel of IEEE Spectrum reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.