What The Homeless Camping Ban In Austin, Other Local Elections Say About Political Dynamics In Texas

Published May 3, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT

Homeless advocates in Austin, Texas are concerned about how police will implement a ban on public homeless encampments. The ban was previously overturned in some areas by Austin’s city council in 2019, but it’s going to be reinstated next week after 57% of voters over the weekend approved Proposition B.

For more on this and what other local election results say about the political dynamics in Texas, Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Alana Rocha, reporter for The Texas Tribune.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now