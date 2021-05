The 19th reporter Shefali Luthra joins Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley to discuss President Biden’s plans to dedicate money to subsidized child care for low- and middle-income families and earmark more money for staffing child care centers hit hard during pandemic closures.

