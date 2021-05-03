Celebrating 50 Years Of 'Shaft' And Richard Roundtree's Iconic Role In The 1971 Classic

For the original article, click here.

It’s been 50 years since iconic actor Richard Roundtree played the original John Shaft in the 1971 classic “Shaft.”

We revisit his conversation with Here & Now‘s Robin Young right before the premiere of the film’s 2019 reboot starring Roundtree and co-stars Samuel L. Jackson and newcomer Jessie Usher.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.