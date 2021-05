Gas prices continue to rise across the country. This week, the national average was $2.96 for regular — a stark difference from a year ago when gas prices averaged $2.17 per gallon.

Host Callum Borchers speaks with Mike Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg News, about what this means for the economy and whether or not prices will keep going up this summer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.