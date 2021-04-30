Biden Meets Goal Of Reopening Most K-8 Schools, But Regional Patchwork Remains

Although President Biden walked back his initial campaign promise to reopen most schools in his first 100 days, instead opting to focus on a majority of K-8 schools, he has met that goal.

But a regional patchwork of remote and in-person learning persists along political and demographic lines.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Laura Meckler, education reporter for The Washington Post, about the administration’s efforts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.