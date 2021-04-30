A Rural Evangelical Pastor Helps Community Overcome COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy

Almost half of the 41 million white evangelical Christians in the U.S. say they won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a February poll by the Pew Research Center. Rural Americans are also less likely to get the vaccine.

So trusted members of local communities are playing a key role in helping people overcome vaccine hesitancy.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Pastor Sean Daniels of the Friendship Missionary Baptists Church in Cawood, Kentucky, about what he’s doing to calm fears and doubts to encourage people to get vaccinated.

