WHQR Public Media Announces the WHQR Community Fellowship

The one-year Journalism Fellowship will be administered and supervised by WHQR News and begin July 1, 2021.

JOB SUMMARY

The WHQR Community Fellowship is designed for aspiring journalists who seek to develop their skills while working in a dynamic local newsroom. One Fellow selected annually will work for 12 months, as a contributing member of the award-winning WHQR news team. Fellows will acquire a greater understanding of public radio and experience as a broadcast journalist. Under the guidance of award-winning journalists, the Fellow will produce news reports and features using a lens of diversity, equity and inclusion. They will report on areas such as education, arts, healthcare, government and the environment.

RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES

• Produce quality news reports for WHQR.

• Engage with the community to report on people, issues and places.

• Create regular reports for web and radio that reach a diverse population.

• Participate in newsroom and station duties as needed.

TRAINING

The Fellow will work alongside WHQR reporters and staff. Training will include an introduction to the business of public radio and include exposure to:

• Journalism ethics

• Writing for radio and web

• Audio producing

• On-air skills

• Research and information gathering

• Social media

• On-air fundraising

QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS

• Knowledge, sensitivity and/or understanding of diversity issues

• Academic training in writing or journalism

• An interest in radio and news

Excellent verbal and written communication, along with basic computer skills are required to successfully perform in WHQR's multi-platform news organization.

COMPENSATION

Fellows will be paid $27,000 annually based on a 29-hour work week. Benefits will include paid holidays, and may include parking/travel reimbursement. No health care benefit is available.

This Fellowship is based at WHQR's studios in downtown Wilmington, NC. The Fellow will report to the head of WHQR News, as an employee of WHQR Public Media.

APPLICANT INSTRUCTIONS

Please send cover letter, resume and writing or broadcast samples to Ben Schachtman, Managing Editor of WHQR News, at WHQR, 254 N. Front St. Wilmington, NC 28401 or bschachtman@whqr.org. Applications accepted until position is filled.

WHQR is committed to and will provide equality of employment opportunity for all persons regardless of race, sex (such as gender, gender identity, marital status, childbirth, and pregnancy), age, color, national origin (including ethnicity), religion, disability, sexual orientation, political affiliation, veteran status, military service member status, and genetic information – except where sex, age, or ability represent bona fide educational or occupational qualifications.