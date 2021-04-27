© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Savannah, GA Police Officer Reflects On Lessons, Police Reform Post-Chauvin Verdict

Published April 27, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the verdict is read in his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the verdict is read in his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

After former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the death of George Floyd, many are turning their attention to reforming policing in America. Patrick Skinner is a police officer in Savannah, Georgia, and has been urging other officers to internalize the lessons of the trial and resist getting defensive.

Host Robin Young speaks with Skinner about his message.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now