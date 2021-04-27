PRO Act Could Help Unions Organize Workplaces

Workers at Google’s office in Pittsburgh are believed to be the first white-collar employees to organize while working for a major tech firm. But a year and a half later, they are still working without a contract.

Legislation now under consideration in the U.S. Senate could help change that — for those Google workers and workers across the country. An-Li Herring from member station WESA explains.

